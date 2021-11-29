HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.09. 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
