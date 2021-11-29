HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.09. 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HUTCHMED by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after buying an additional 1,428,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

