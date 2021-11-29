Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $42,424.86 and $322.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.22 or 0.07548765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.14 or 0.99704172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

