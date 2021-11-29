I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,175.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00312696 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005442 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,253,797 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.