i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.50

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $606.15 million, a PE ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

