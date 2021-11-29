ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.00 or 0.07738641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,446.73 or 0.99901121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.