Ideaology Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $659,046.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

