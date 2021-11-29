Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IDKOY remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Monday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

