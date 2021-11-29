IFP Advisors Inc Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 132,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

