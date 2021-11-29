IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.21. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

