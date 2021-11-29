Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $369.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

