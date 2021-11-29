Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $14.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.56 million to $17.98 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $36.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $56.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

