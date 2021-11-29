InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Up 191.9% in November

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 191.9% from the October 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INCT stock opened at 0.00 on Monday. InCapta has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

