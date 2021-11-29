Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 114.0% in November

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the October 31st total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ILPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $22.27. 6,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.