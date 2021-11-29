Ink (INK) Market Cap Reaches $540,083.52

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $540,083.52 and $10,587.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00095423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.03 or 0.07688642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.00 or 1.00182129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.