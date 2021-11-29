Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0392

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $270,406.47 and approximately $55.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

