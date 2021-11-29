Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Acquires $38,400.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Michael Young acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Better Choice alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Young acquired 19,748 shares of Better Choice stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $79,584.44.

BTTR opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of -0.86.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTTR. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Better Choice by 56.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,213 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.