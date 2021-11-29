Insider Buying: Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Purchases 10,250 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider Carmel Hourigan bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.88 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,020.00 ($35,728.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th were paid a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

