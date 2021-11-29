Insider Buying: Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

