Insider Buying: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Purchases $27,405.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
