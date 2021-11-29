Insider Buying: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Purchases $27,405.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.