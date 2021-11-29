Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $120,142.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACVA stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

