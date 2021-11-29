Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells 25,208 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijay Mayadas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00.

Shares of BR traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.40. 20,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,174. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.