Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells 441 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CorVel by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

