Insider Selling: Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Insider Sells A$508,000.00 in Stock

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) insider Robert Fyfe sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.91), for a total value of A$508,000.00 ($362,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

About Michael Hill International

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill and Emma & Roe brand names. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, chains, watches, gifts, and collections, as well as birthstones.

