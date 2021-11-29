Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RBLX stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.36. 17,626,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.