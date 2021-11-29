Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells 5,450 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TDY traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $431.88. The company had a trading volume of 211,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $187,094,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after purchasing an additional 342,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

