Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells 5,450 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TDY traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $431.88. The company had a trading volume of 211,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
