Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells $56,936.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $56,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $222,944.02.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $8.00 on Monday. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Usio during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

