Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,717 shares of company stock valued at $14,796,187 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $113.13 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

