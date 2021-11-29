Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,757 shares of company stock worth $2,223,665. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.