Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 17,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 93.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05.

