Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $197.65 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

