Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.57 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day moving average is $244.68. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.