Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.30 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

