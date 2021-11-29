Intersect Capital LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

