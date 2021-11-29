Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Inventiva worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of NYSE IVA opened at $13.38 on Monday. Inventiva S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

IVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

