Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 55.0% in November

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256,620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.73 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

