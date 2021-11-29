Invesco Ltd. Buys 51,591 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.05% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $662.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

