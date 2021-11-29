Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

