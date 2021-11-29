Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Has $100.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 39.9% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned about 0.32% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $100,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,180. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.