Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Down 85.7% in November

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 1,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $210.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

