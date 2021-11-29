iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,493,000.

IUSG stock opened at $112.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $117.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

