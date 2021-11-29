iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $28,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $185.05 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.03.

