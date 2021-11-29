iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. 4,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
