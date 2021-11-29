iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. 4,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

