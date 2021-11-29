iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 135,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,953,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,409,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

