iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 1,228.1% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

