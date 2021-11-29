iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

