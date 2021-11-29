iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,657.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,985,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.32 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

