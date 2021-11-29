iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lowered by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $296.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $259.25 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

