iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 89,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.18 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

