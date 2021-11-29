iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,025,016 shares.The stock last traded at $82.41 and had previously closed at $81.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

