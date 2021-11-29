iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 42,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

